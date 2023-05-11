Indore: Cong to start poll campaign with Priyanka’s visit to Jabalpur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said that Congress will start the election campaign with Priyanka Gandhi's Jabalpur visit.

He said that Rahul Gandhi had come to Malwa Nimar during Bharat Jodo Yatra and now Priyanka will start the campaign from Mahakaushal.

Talking to the media during his visit to the city on Wednesday, he expressed confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

He also targeted the state government for exempting tax on the movie The Kerala Story and said that it is an rated movie and the government has not only given tax exemption but is also calling minors to watch the movie.

On the question of banning Bajrang Dal in MP, if Congress is voted to power, Tankha said, "It is a non-issue in Madhya Pradesh."