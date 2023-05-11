 Indore: Students cry foul as Q-paper not as per exam scheme
Indore: Students cry foul as Q-paper not as per exam scheme

Indore: Students cry foul as Q-paper not as per exam scheme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First-year students of undergraduate courses cried foul as the question papers on the very first day of exams were not as per the exam scheme.

As per the scheme of the exam, the question paper should have carried four questions of three marks each, four questions carrying seven marks each and two questions carrying 15 marks each.

But the question paper carried six objective-type questions carrying six marks each, five questions carrying eight marks each and two questions carrying 12 marks each.

The students objected to the change in the scheme of exams but the university rejected their objection saying that the marking scheme has changed but the questions were not out of the syllabus.

article-image
