Indore: Cong Banking On Anti-Incumbency, BJP On Ladli Behna To Sweep Into Power

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking time off from their daily schedule, voters in large numbers came out of their houses and reached polling stations to select new government in the state.

From first-time voters to elderly persons, all turned up at polling booths to exercise their franchise. District election officer had declared a holiday in all government and private institutions so that voters could exercise their franchise.

The main markets remained closed till afternoon so that both the shopkeepers and employees could cast their votes. While Congress is banking on anti-incumbency to propel it to power, the BJP is expecting to ride to power on the back of the Ladli Behna scheme. The fate of the candidates would be known on December 3.

Indore-1: Highest voting percentage among urban seats

The most high-profile seat in the city remained Indore-1 as BJP’s heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya was in contest against sitting MLA and Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla. Voters in large numbers queued up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Workers of both parties were seen focusing on women voters. While workers of Congress were seen going door-to-door in backward colonies to ensure that voters reached polling stations and cast their votes, BJP’s main focus was on urban pockets. Indore-1 was among the urban seats in the city which saw highest voting percentage.

Indore-2: Senior citizens cast vote enthusiastically

The voters of Indore-2 exhibited palpable enthusiasm from early morning. While there were more male voters in the morning, the women came out in force in the afternoon, after getting free from their household chores.

Elderly citizens, fuelled by a sense of responsibility, were resolutely prepared to cast their votes. In a heartening display of determination, some arrived at the polling station on wheelchairs and e-rickshaws, underscoring their unwavering commitment to exercising their democratic right despite physical challenges.

Indore-3 - Steady stream of voters throughout the day

There was a steady stream of voters throughout the day, but there were some complaints that machines were working very slowly as a result of which there were huge lines ouside some of the polling booths. As many as 193 booths were there in the constituency with total 1,87,161 voters out of which 1,33,333 cast their vote, taking the voting percentage to 71.24.

Indore-4: Voters ‘JOSH’ remains high throughout the day

Voting remained peaceful in Indore-4 constituency except for a case of brawl between Congress and BJP workers. People were excited to cast their votes as most of them called it their duty and responsibility towards the country and state.

Many people reached the polling stations early with the start of voting and the queues were getting longer as the day passed. Many people also complain about slow voting process as it took over one hour for many people to cast their votes.

Indore-5: Long queues, but low voting percentage

State’s largest constituency by number of electors, Indore-5 witnessed peaceful voting and recorded the second lowest voting percentage in Indore district till 5 pm.

Despite the low voting percentage, people were seen waiting for their turn in long queues in most booths. Overall, women actively participated in the voting, but in Khajrana area there were more males than females in the queues. The queues were especially long in the Musakhedi and Khajrana areas and people had to wait for hours to vote.

Sanwer: Women voters too show enthusiasm

There was zeal among the voters in Sanwer and there were large queues right from the morning. By 3 pm over half i.e. 61 per cent voters had cast their vote. Voting trend in urban and rural areas was similar as voters reached the polling booth early and left for their daily chores after voting.

Meanwhile, activists of both BJP and Congress were seen appealing to people door to door to go and vote. The number of women voters was high at noon time as most of them reached the polling booth after completing their household work.

Depalpur: Serpentine queues of women seen

Women in large numbers were seen standing in serpentine queues in Depalpur assembly constituency. At many booths, the females outnumbered males in exercising their franchise.

Both BJP and Congress candidates had arranged e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws to cart women voters to polling stations and drop them back. At polling booths in colonies alongside Chhota Bangarda Road, people chose to vote in the first half of the day. Voter turnout was 13.51 per cent till 9 am in Depalpur whereas on other seats it was below two digits.

Rau: Enthusiasm high among women voters

There was enthusiasm among voters in this semi-rural constituency, especially among women. There was long queue of voters in most polling booths, and in Bicholi Mardana area there was a long queue, mainly of women. Voting was slow in the morning, but it picked up in the afternoon. Members of both Congress and BJP were active in helping voters find their names in the voter list.

Mhow: Over 77% people exercise their franchise

More than 77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Mhow Assembly constituency where voting was held on Friday.

Long queues of men and women were seen at the polling booths since morning in both the rural and urban areas of the Mhow Assembly constituency and voting continued till 8:00 pm at many polling stations.

In Ganglia Khedi a voting machine had to be replaced as it malfunctioned leading to some delay. Women participated enthusiastically at many polling stations in the rural areas.

The Dhar Naka area saw long queues of voters till late night. One particular polling booth in the area had more than 1,400 voters. In the rural areas, apart from BJP, Congress and Independent candidates, Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) had also put up its tables.

