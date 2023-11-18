MP Election 2023: 60.67% Polling Bhopal Central

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central constituency recorded 60.67 per cent voting on Friday. Voting was by and large peaceful. However, BJP and Congress supporters clashed over petty issue.

In evening time, handful supporters of both the political parties came face to face on road and started shouting slogans. They entered into brawl. In morning hours, voters approached political parties booths agents with complaints that they were not distributed voters slips at most of the booths.

Voters attributed the low voting to non-distribution of voters slips this time. They said that in last years, they were distributed but this time, they have not been distributed any voter slips.

The agents looked busy in searching names of voters as voters, most of them, were not having voters slips. The agents verified with their mobiles and voters list and issued voters slips.

The scene was more or less at almost every polling booths like Trilanga, Gulmohar, Subhash Excellence school, Ginnori, old MLB college. There is direct fight between Congress and BJP in this constituency.

Ex-MLA Dhruvnarain Singh is contesting on BJP ticket while sitting MLA Arif Masood is of Congress candidate.