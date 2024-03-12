Indore: Conference To Showcase Linguistic Diversity Tomorrow

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Comparative Language and Cultural Studies, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is going to host a one-day Indian language conference to showcase linguistic diversity on March 14. Organised in collaboration with the Shiksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, and the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, New Delhi, the event is expected to draw around 300 participants from across the country.

Conference coordinators Dr Dinesh Dave and department head Dr Rajendra Singh said that the conference will be inaugurated by Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University vice chancellor Prof Vijaykumar CG whereas DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain will preside over the programme whereas registrar Dr Ajay Verma will be the special guest.

Speakers in the first session include Prof Akhilesh Kumar Dubey of Mahatma Gandhi International University, Wardha, Prof Naveen Singh Lohani of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and Dr Vikas Dave, director of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academy, who will discuss the development of Indian languages.

The second session will feature discussions on challenges and possibilities of Indian languages led by Dr Geeta Nayak, Dr Sangeeta Mehta, Dr Pushpendra Dubey, and Hareram Vajpayee. Dave highlighted that the closing session will be presided over by Shobha Tai Paithankar, head of women's work at Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Trust.