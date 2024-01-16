Indore: Confectionary Preparing Chocolates In Filthy Conditions Sealed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officers were shocked by seeing unhygienic conditions in a confectionary preparing chocolates and edibles for kids. Moreover, the confectionary did not even have storage space for raw material which was also kept on the filthy floor. Officials have sealed the manufacturing unit after suspending its licence with immediate effect. According to food safety officers, they reached Prateek Traders, located at Ahirkhedi, for surprise inspection.

‘Acting on a tip-off, we reached the manufacturing unit and were surprised to see filthy conditions in which edibles were being prepared. It was also found that food items were being stored in extremely unhygienic conditions while the employees were not wearing aprons, caps and gloves. Pest control was also not done in the premises as it was full of rats and inspects while raw food items and prepared food items were found stored on the floor,’ the officials said.

The owner also failed to provide medical certificates of the employees working in the unit. ‘We have taken four samples from the unit including khatti meethi goli, imli chutney, choco chips and spicy goli and sending the samples to State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal for testing. Further action would be taken against the owner after receiving the sample report,’ the officials added. The unit has been sealed under section 32 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Labels of other firms were found but the owner failed to show documents. Around 400 packets of chand taare khatti meethi goli have been seized.