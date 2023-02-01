Indore: Con 'cabbie' dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person was duped of Rs 1.24 lakh by a conman, who posed as an official of a cab company, police said on Tuesday. The complainant had searched the customer care number of the cab company and the conman had downloaded the remote app to him.

According to a crime branch officer, one Farhan had lodged a complaint that he had searched the customer care number of a cab company on the internet. He made a phone call to a mobile phone number. The receiver posed himself as an officer of the company and assured the complainant to help him with the same.

After that the complainant downloaded a remote app after he was instructed by the conman to do so. The accused got access to the complainant’s mobile phone and he somehow managed to siphon off Rs 1.24 lakh to his bank account on the pretext of booking a ride for him.

When the complainant received a message of deduction of the money, he tried to contact the mobile number of the accused. Later, he lodged a complaint with the fraud investigation cell of the crime branch. The officers contacted the bank and e-wallet company and returned the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant within hours.

The crime branch officers urged people not to download remote access apps like Anydesk, Teamviewer, Quicksupport, Alpemix to avoid online fraud incidents. In case of any fraud incident, report the matter to the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)