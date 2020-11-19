Indore: Computer Baba walks out of jail

Indore: Self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba was on Thursday released from

Central Jail hours after he was granted bail by a local court in connection with a case pertaining to stalling construction of a gate at Gomatgiri, a pilgrimage of Digamber Jain community.

Earlier in the day, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered for his release in a case under Section 151 of CrPC if he was not required in any other case.

“Total four cases were registered against Tyagi – two at Gandhi Nagar police station, one at Aerodrome police station and one under Section 151 of CrPC. He had got bail in three cases before and on Thursday he was granted bail in the fourth case as well,” said Vibhor Khandelwal, Tyagi's counsel .

After bail orders reached the Central Jail, Tyagi was released in the evening.

Tyagi remained non-committal when media persons surrounded him and sought his reaction on his arrest in different cases. He just thanked his lawyers for helping his secure bail and left.

Tyagi was arrested in preventive action under Section 151 of CrPC when the district administration was removing encroachment from government land in Jamburdi Hapsi village near Indore on November 8.

The godman was later booked for three more cases, including one for assault, manhandling and threatening different persons.

Some days ago, High Court citing and order by SDM court had instructed for Tyagi’s release in case under Section 151 of CrPC if he was not wanted in any other criminal cases.

However, the formalities for his release could not be completed in the case under Section 151 of CrPC.

On Thursday, his counsel informed the HC about it after which the court ordered for his release if he was not required in any other case.

Later, a local court granted bail to him in connection with a case related to Gomatgiri gate.

"We have come to know about a case against Tyagi in Bhopal, which is under Section 188 and is a bailable offence," Khandelwal said.