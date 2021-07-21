Indore: Compliance with High Court order cuts down 234 posts of medical officers

Indore: Days after an order issued by the principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared a list of 495 medical officers selected against 632 vacancies lying vacant in the department of public health and family welfare. These medical officers will now be appointed in different government hospitals across the state. The appointments will be a shot in the arm for state government ahead of any possible Covid-19 third wave.

On behalf of the health department, the MPPSC had advertised 866 posts of medical officers, reserving 27 per cent of the posts for candidates belonging to the OBC category.

Interviews for filling the posts were mainly held from June 1-12, but the selection list could not be declared following petitions challenging the increase in the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Citing the second wave of Covid-19 and fearing a likely third wave, applications were moved in the high court by the state government and the MPPSC requesting the release of the list of candidates selected against medical officers’ posts and their appointments.