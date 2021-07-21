Bhopal: Day of much-awaited happiness finally arrives

BHOPAL: Bhopalis celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with gaiety after a gap of nearly two years on Wednesday.

It was the first such festival as was celebrated in the city after the horrid days of the pandemic. The citizens also prayed to the Almighty to keep everyone safe from a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

The restrictions on gatherings in mosques are still in force. Yet, the markets are open, and people can move freely. Most people offered Namaz wearing new clothes and the sacrificed goats at their homes. They welcomed guests who wore visors and served delicious cuisines like Kaleji Biryani, Kebabs and Sevaiyan. Umbrella and exercise balls were given to children as gifts.

Architect S M Husain says he woke up early and offered Namaz at 6.30am with family members at his Mubarak Home. He has especially invited an Aalim from Roorkee who led the Namaz at his place. They prayed to the Almighty to protect people from a possible third wave of the pandemic.

They sacrificed goat at 7.30am. Kaleji was served for the breakfast and Gosht and Roti for the lunch. “My phone is flooded with greetings. After a long time, we celebrated any festival with family members and friends,” he says.