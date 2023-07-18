Indore: Complaint Of Medical Negligence Against Super Speciality Hosp Docs

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man lodged a complaint of medical negligence against the doctors of Super Speciality Hospital with the chief minster on Monday.

He alleged that his father died due to the negligence of the doctors who kept him in the hospital for four days but didn’t give any treatment.

The incident had taken place in April and he has lodged over five complaints with the district administration since then. Complainant Ashutosh said that his father Shankar Makode was admitted to the Super Specialty Hospital on April 25 due to a tumor in his mouth.

“The doctors kept him admitted for four days but didn’t provide any treatment for four days. The doctors discharged him on the fourth day without any treatment and he died in a private hospital due to delay in treatment by them,” Ashutosh said. He added that he had lodged five complaints in Jansunwai from May 2 to July 7 and all were referred to CMHO Indore but to no avail.

Meanwhile, doctors of Super Speciality Hospital said that the patient had blood cancer and he was in critical conditions. They have already filed their reply over the same.

Read Also IIM Indore Inaugurates Customized Management Development Programme For Senior Officials Of Iraq

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)