 Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25

Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25

The seat allotments to students who had registered for the counselling will be done through this merit list.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The directorate of technical education released a common merit list of the second round of centralized online counselling for admission to MBA courses offered by colleges in the state.

The seat allotments to students who had registered for the counselling will be done through this merit list.

Read Also
Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...
article-image

The students will be allotted seats in the colleges on August 25. The students allotted seats will have to show up at the respective colleges and submit fees for confirmation of admission by 5 pm on September 1.

After this round, two rounds of college-level counselling will be held for filling up leftover vacancies.

The first round of CLC will be held from August 28 to September 4, and the second round from September 8 to 15.

Read Also
Indore Gets Air Connectivity With Surat, Rajkot; Check Schedule For Both IndiGo Operated Flights...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Life Story Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Narrated At Anand Bal Gokulam

Indore: Life Story Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Narrated At Anand Bal Gokulam

Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25

Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25

Indore: DCBM Organises Induction Cum Orientation Programme

Indore: DCBM Organises Induction Cum Orientation Programme

Indore Gets Air Connectivity With Surat, Rajkot; Check Schedule For Both IndiGo Operated Flights...

Indore Gets Air Connectivity With Surat, Rajkot; Check Schedule For Both IndiGo Operated Flights...

Indore: 'Night Culture Is Good But Need To Tame Criminals,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: 'Night Culture Is Good But Need To Tame Criminals,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya