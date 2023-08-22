Indore: Common Merit List Out For MBA Admissions, Allotments On Aug 25 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The directorate of technical education released a common merit list of the second round of centralized online counselling for admission to MBA courses offered by colleges in the state.

The seat allotments to students who had registered for the counselling will be done through this merit list.

The students will be allotted seats in the colleges on August 25. The students allotted seats will have to show up at the respective colleges and submit fees for confirmation of admission by 5 pm on September 1.

After this round, two rounds of college-level counselling will be held for filling up leftover vacancies.

The first round of CLC will be held from August 28 to September 4, and the second round from September 8 to 15.

