Indore Commodities Buzz of March 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – March 17, 2023, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 5200
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7800 - Rs 8000
Toor Karnataka Rs 8000 – Rs 8200
Toor Nimari Rs 7100 – Rs 7900
Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8100
Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7400
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6200
Raida Rs 4500 - Rs 4700
Soyabean Best Rs 5400
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 57800 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66600 (per kg)
Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of March 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)