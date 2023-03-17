 Indore Commodities Buzz of March 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
Indore Commodities Buzz of March 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Date – March 17, 2023, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 5200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7800 - Rs 8000

Toor Karnataka Rs 8000 – Rs 8200

Toor Nimari Rs 7100 – Rs 7900

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8100

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7400

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6200

Raida Rs 4500 - Rs 4700

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57800 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66600 (per kg)

