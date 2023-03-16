 Indore Commodities Buzz of March 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
Indore Commodities Buzz of March 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Thursday, March 16, 2023
article-image

Date – March 16, 2023, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 5200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7700 - Rs 7900

Toor Karnataka Rs 7900 – Rs 8100

Toor Nimari Rs 7100 – Rs 7800

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8100

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7400

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4500 - Rs 4700

Soyabean Best Rs 5300

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56700 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66400 (per kg)

article-image

