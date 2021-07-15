Indore Commodities Buzz of July 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 15, 2021 THURSDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 4900 – Rs 5000
Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6400
Moong Best Rs 6300 – Rs 6350
Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 5900
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6450 – Rs 6550
Toor Karnataka Rs 6700 – Rs 6800
Toor Nimari Rs 5600 – Rs 6200
Urad Best Rs 6000 – Rs 6500
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 5800
Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 – Rs 6200
Gold (24K) Rs 49,600 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,800 (per Kg)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)