Indore

Updated on

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 15, 2021 THURSDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 4900 – Rs 5000

Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6400

Moong Best Rs 6300 – Rs 6350

Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 5900

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6450 – Rs 6550

Toor Karnataka Rs 6700 – Rs 6800

Toor Nimari Rs 5600 – Rs 6200

Urad Best Rs 6000 – Rs 6500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 5800

Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 – Rs 6200

Gold (24K) Rs 49,600 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,800 (per Kg)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in