Indore Commodities Buzz of January 24: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – January 24, 2023, Tuesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4900 - Rs 5025
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7050 – Rs 7250
Toor Karnataka Rs 7250 – Rs 7400
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6950
Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 8000
Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5400 - Rs 5500
Raida Rs 5500
Soyabean Best Rs 5400
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 57389 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66800 (per kg)
