Indore Commodities Buzz of January 24: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Date – January 24, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4900 - Rs 5025

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7050 – Rs 7250

Toor Karnataka Rs 7250 – Rs 7400

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6950

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5400 - Rs 5500

Raida Rs 5500

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57389 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66800 (per kg)

