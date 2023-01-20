e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of January 20: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Date – January 20, 2023, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5000 - Rs 5025

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7350

Toor Karnataka Rs 7300 – Rs 7450

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5700 - Rs 5800

Raida Rs 5500

Soyabean Best Rs 5600

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57579 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67150 (per kg)

article-image

