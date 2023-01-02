Indore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – January 02, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7500

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5750

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 54110 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 74300 (per kg)

