Indore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – January 02, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7500
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000
Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6000
Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900
Soyabean Best Rs 5750
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 54110 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 74300 (per kg)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)