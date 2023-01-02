e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Date – January 02, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7500

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5750

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 54110 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 74300 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Aarav Sarbaliya, Pratithi set to win titles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone