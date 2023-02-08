Indore Commodities Buzz of February 08: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – February 08, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7700

Toor Nimari Rs 6400 – Rs 7200

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5300 - Rs 5400

Raida Rs 5300

Soyabean Best Rs 5500

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56340 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67500 (per kg)

