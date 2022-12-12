e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of December 12: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Date – December 12, 2022, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5200

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7300 – Rs 7500

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6300

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5400 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 52560 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66856 (per kg)

