Indore Commodities Buzz of December 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – December 10, 2022, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 5175

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6300

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 52860 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66996 (per kg)

