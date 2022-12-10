Indore Commodities Buzz of December 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – December 10, 2022, Saturday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 5175
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000
Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6300
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100
Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900
Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 52860 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66996 (per kg)
