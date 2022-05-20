Indore: Commissioner of Police releases short film Dhakad on women’s safety

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner of police released the short film, ‘Dhakad’, at the defence conference on Thursday. Indore Police had organised a conference of members of the City Defence Committee of Zone 4 at the Pritamdas SabhaGrah, under the Juni Indore police station, under the guidance of the commissioner of police, Harinarayanachari Mishra. The event was inaugurated with martial arts performances in which trained girls participated. They will further train other girl students at educational institutes about self defence techniques.

Deputy commissioner of police Zone 4 RK Singh Dravara presided over the programme and gave information regarding the need for cooperation with Indore Police in community policing. He also spoke about the cooperation of the City Defence Committee in women’s safety and crime against women and also honoured workers of the committee who serve to maintain law and order in the city.

Commissioner of police Mishra released the short film, ‘Dhakad’, made to raise awareness on women’s safety and prevention of crimes to the general public at the event.

Assistant commissioner of police, Juni Indore, assistant commissioner of police Annapurna and other police officers, district convener of the Indore City Defence Committee Ramesh Sharma, coordinator of Juni Indore police station and other members of the City Defence Committee were present.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:46 AM IST