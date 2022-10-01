Indore: Commercial Tax department extends due date of VAT assessment to November 30

e-Paper Get App
Earlier the due date was September 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 02:00 AM IST
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commercial Tax department (CTD) has extended the last date of VAT assessment to November 30. Earlier, the due date was September 30.

The Commercial Tax department issued a notification on Friday informing that the last date of VAT assessment of the year 2019-20 under the VAT Act is extended to November 30, 2022, in place of September 30, 2022.

Recently, a delegation of the Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) met Lokesh Kumar Jatav, commissioner commercial tax, and submitted a memorandum seeking extension of the last date.

article-image

