Indore: Commercial Tax department extends due date of VAT assessment to November 30

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commercial Tax department (CTD) has extended the last date of VAT assessment to November 30. Earlier, the due date was September 30.

The Commercial Tax department issued a notification on Friday informing that the last date of VAT assessment of the year 2019-20 under the VAT Act is extended to November 30, 2022, in place of September 30, 2022.

Recently, a delegation of the Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) met Lokesh Kumar Jatav, commissioner commercial tax, and submitted a memorandum seeking extension of the last date.

Read Also Indore: Farmers given tips on how to earn more