Indore: Colossal Fire Erupts At Indore’s Ola Electric Showroom Near Geeta Bhawan; Traffic Diverted, No Casualties Reported | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Indore's Ola Electric showroom on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no casualties were reported at the incident and the entire showroom was evacuated, as per ACP Tushar Singh.

According to information, the incident at the Ola Electric Showroom located in Geeta Bhawan area of the city. The fire brigade has reached the spot and is trying to put off the fire.

No loss of life reported

While talking to media, ACP Tushar Singh said, “A fire break out was reported from Indore’s Ola Electric Showroom in Geeta Bhawan area. Acting on the incident, police have diverted the traffic. No loss of life has been reported from the incident and the entire building has been evacuated at present.”

Reason yet to be ascertained

The actually reason behind the fire break out is yet unknown. It would be ascertained after investigation.

However, the police official suspects a short circuit or a battery malfunction to be the reason behind the fire.

Further details are awaited.