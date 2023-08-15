Indore: Colorful Celebrations Honor Independence Day In The City

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district marked Independence Day today with the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and the 'Every Home a Flag' initiative. The entire region was adorned with the tricolor as citizens joined hands to honor the spirit of patriotism, enthusiasm, and zeal place at Mahesh Guard Line Police Training College on Tuesday.

Jal Shakti Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat unfurled the national flag. A ceremonial parade also paid tribute to the occasion.

The celebrations extended beyond the main event, as government offices, public places, and educational institutions across the district proudly raised the national flag in line with the 'Every Home a Flag' campaign.

A notable highlight of the event was the parade presented by the members of the Ladli Behna Sena, making their debut appearance.

Silawat, along with Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T and Police Commissioner Shri Makarand Deuskar, inspected the parade in an open jeep. Silawat also read out the message from Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the event.

During the parade, armed forces displayed their prowess with synchronized drills and formations, accompanied by the spirited chanting of patriotic slogans. Colorful balloons were released into the open sky, adding a touch of vibrancy to the occasion.

The parade was led by IPS Shri Abhishek Ranjan, with TUCS Gajendra Singh Nigwal in pursuit.

In a gesture to encourage outstanding performances, the best-performing units of the parade were acknowledged and appreciated.

In the "A" category, the Border Security Force (BSF) secured the first position, followed by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in second place. In the "B" category, the Traffic Police claimed the top spot, while the NCC (Girls) secured the second position. The "C" category saw the BSF Band taking the lead.

Dignitaries, officers, officials, and representatives from various organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the district throughout the year were honored during the event.

Notable attendees included Mayor Pusyamitra Bhargava, President of Indore Development Authority Jaypal Singh Chawda, Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh, IGP Rakesh Gupta, Deputy President of Indore Development Authority Golu Shukla, District Panchayat President Reena Malviya, former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, among other public representatives and senior officials.

