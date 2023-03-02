Indore: Colleges told to update info on e-pravesh portal by March 31

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months before it starts centralized online admission counselling, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Wednesday directed colleges in the state to update their details on the e-pravesh portal by March 31.

The window for revising the details will be opened on Thursday and closed on March 31.

The colleges are required to update details courses, pertaining to the number of vacant seats course-wise, affiliation for session 2023-24, mobile numbers of nodal officers and principals etc.

The details uploaded will be put in the public domain during admission counselling so that students can go through it and thereafter make choice of courses and colleges.

The DHE has signalled at starting the admission process early this year. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav had lately stated that the DHE would like to start the admission process in April. Generally, the process is started by the mid of May.