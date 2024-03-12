Indore: Collector Takes Stock Of Poll Preparation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the announcement of the date for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India, collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh reached Nehru Stadium on Tuesday and took stock of the preparations of the elections. On this occasion, DCP Traffic Manish Kumar Agarwal, deputy district election officer and additional collector Rajendra Raghuvanshi and officials of other concerned departments were present.

On this occasion, collector Singh inspected the arrangements made for distribution of polling material to the polling parties for the Lok Sabha elections, strong room arrangements, arrangements for counting rooms etc. He instructed the officials of the concerned departments that all preparations for the elections should be done on time as per the guidelines set by the Election Commission.

Determining rates of Publicity materials Later, the collector chaired the meeting organised to determine the market rates of various materials and means used by the candidates during the Lok Sabha elections. Officials of various political parties were also present in the meeting. The market rates of various materials and means used by the candidates during the elections were determined. This includes tent-related materials, catering items, fans, coolers and ACs. Sound system, lights, promotional material, band, dholak, flower decoration, printing, stationery, refreshments, snacks, food, fruits, photography, videography etc. were decided.