Indore: Collector Sanctions ₹1L For Developing Playground

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T on Tuesday reached among the school children in Government Secondary School No 22 CRP Line. Here he met the children and heard their problems face-to-face. Dr Ilayaraja T, with public support, distributed sweaters to all children of the school. On the demand of children, he immediately sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for the development of playground and arranging swings in the school. The children were overjoyed after receiving sweaters and having their demands fulfilled.

Sweaters were distributed in the school through social workers Dr Premkumari Nahta, Hemant Jain and Dr Mukta Jain. They have been distributing sweaters to the students of Government Secondary School No 22 CRP Line for the last 26 years. District education officer Manglesh Vyas was also present on the occasion. Addressing the children, collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T said that they should live with discipline, have loving behaviour towards each other and keep studying well. With all these they will definitely get success in life. He listened to the problems of the children. On their demand, Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of playground and arrangement of swings in the school. He said that the work of developing the playground and installing swings should be completed in 15 days. After 15 days, he will again be among the children and join in their happiness.