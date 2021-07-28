Indore: Collector asks SDM to probe into complaint of land buyers of Pinnacle Grand colony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to probe into the complaint of eight people against a coloniser who is yet to transfer plots of land to their names.

SDM Vishakha Deshmukh will probe into the case. According to the complaint submitted to Singh on Wednesday, the builder of Pinnacle Grand colony is yet to register the plots that those eight people bought from him in their names.

On getting instructions from Singh, Deshmukh has swung into action and taken the statement of eight buyers and that of an NRI on an affidavit.

There are, however, 28 people who have alleged that the coloniser is yet to transfer the plots to their names. He issued only letters of allotment to them.

Covid-19 has stopped the joint campaign of the district administration and the police against the land mafia.

The administration has launched it again.

The buyers of land in Pinnacle Grand, along with former BJP MLA and state vice-president of the party Jitu Jirati, recently met the collector.

Immediately after the meeting, the collector asked Deshmukh to probe into the case.

Deshmukh said that she had taken the statements of eight buyers and an NRI on an affidavit.

Eight buyers and the NRI Khamani have, so far, given statements.

A buyer Rahul Rizwani told Free Press that despite paying full amount, the coloniser is yet to transfer the plot of land to his name.

The coloniser has only handed over the letter of allotment, Rizwani said.