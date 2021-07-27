Indore: 738 pregnant women in city get vaccinated

Indore: As many as 738 pregnant women took the jab on Tuesday to protect themselves and their baby against Covid-19. With this, the total number of pregnant women vaccinated in the city has reached 1147, so far. According to immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, vaccination of pregnant women was done at five hospitals in the city, including Government PC Sethi Hospital, MY Hospital, Nanda Nagar Maternity Hospital, Mangilal Churiya Hospital and Banganga Hospital. The department had targeted vaccinating over 1,000 pregnant women, but only 738 visited the centres to get the jab.

Meanwhile, the highest number of vaccination was done at Government PC Sethi Hospital, where 249 pregnant women took the jab. The hospital staff asked every pregnant woman who reached the OPD to take the jab in the hospital. Eighty women were vaccinated in Banganga Hospital, 40 in Nanda Nagar Maternity Hospital and 20 in Mangilal Churiya Hospital.

‘Fewer than expected’

"As many as 20 pregnant women were vaccinated in the department’s OPD on Tuesday. The number of beneficiaries was fewer than expected. Pregnant women still need motivation to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is totally safe for a woman and her baby. We appeal to pregnant women to get vaccinated," Dr Nilesh Dalal, HoD, Gynaecology, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, said.

118 centres to vaccinate over 80,000 people

The health department has planned to vaccinate 80,000 people with the first and second doses of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin on Wednesday. The officials said they would continue to run the drive for a second dose of vaccination with leftover Covaxin doses and they had received a fresh lot of Covishield doses from the department.

‘Book online slot’

"People will have to book an online slot for getting the jab and a few can be vaccinated on spot with the leftover doses after 4 pm," said Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer (CMHO).