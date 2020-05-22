Coronavirus in Indore: Vaccination for children and pregnant women resumed in 'Red Zone' city

Indore

Providing relief to the pregnant women and parents of newborns, administration has restarted immunization programme after over two months of the lockdown instated to break the coronavirus chain. Starting from May 21, almost 121 pregnant women and 412 children were vaccinated on the first day.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, immunization was started at 15 centres, established at various schools in the city.

“People can contact on the helpline number to know about their nearest centre and avail the facility. Work of immunization was stopped due to lockdown and it was delaying the vaccination of large number of children and women. On the directions of Collector Manish Singh, we have resumed the work again ensuring social distancing,” he said.

The CMHO also added that duty of ANMs were scheduled in the vaccination centres on the basis of roaster which help them in taking break and quarantine themselves for safety. Helpline number for getting details of nearest center is 0731-2567333.

Administration has also allowed the doctors to open their clinics across the city except containment areas from Friday. Indore is Red Zone due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases as 76 more were tested positive on Thursday with which total number of patients reached to 2850 with 109 deaths.

After almost a halt of two months, Madhya Pradesh witnessed reopening of many sectors and businesses. Clinics, emergency operations, essential shops, salons and parlours were granted permission to re-open, adhering to all the precautions and guidelines.