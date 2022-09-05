Indore: Coarse grains and daal packing above 25 kg to be GST exempt

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following persistent requests from the All-India Daal Mills’ Association, the Centre has exempted coarse grains and pulses (daal) of packing above 25 kg from the purview of GST. It is a great relief for millers, as well as customers.

Suresh Agarwal, president of the All-India Daal Mills’ Association, made this announcement at the annual general meeting of the association held here. In his presidential address, Agrawal spoke about the various works and efforts being undertaken in the interest of the pulses industry of the country through the association.

He said that, recently, a provision had been made by the Union finance ministry to impose a levy of 5 per cent GST on pulses and other grains from July 18 this year. This provision upset the industry, as well consumers. This has been resolved by the organisation through constantly keeping in touch with the Union finance ministry. Now, packing of more than 25 kg of pulses and coarse grains has been exempted from the purview of GST.

Earlier, members of the organisation from across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, besides distinguished pulse millers, attended the AGM.

Ravinder Mann from the Carter Unique Group, Karnal, presented a demonstration and information about the new technology machinery for the daal industry, such as Colour Sortex Machines, Compressors, Peking Machines and various other kinds of state-of-the-art machinery used in dal mills. During pulse manufacturing, special progress has been achieved by separating tented grain, rotten grain, sprouted grain, green grain, damaged grain, garbage, stalk, soil and so forth.

Gagan Shrimal, senior banker, presented information regarding the facilities, schemes and various policies of the banks’ industrial, commercial and personal accounts.

