Indore: Bank of India holds roadshow to mark 117th Foundation Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of India organised a road show, where a car rally was taken out in the city on the occasion of 117th Foundation Day of the bank on September 5. This road show was completed under the leadership of Pradeep Kumar Kamal, deputy zonal manager (Recovery), Bank of India, Indore Zone. Branch managers, staff of local branches of Indore, as well as department heads of zonal offices, participated in the rally. During the roadshow, promotion of bank and bank products was done by putting up banners related to bank products on all the vehicles.

At the end of the programme, Pradeep Kamal said all the people presented the schemes and policies of the bank in detail and also discussed the beneficial schemes of the bank. On this occasion, assistant general manager of SME Prashant Kumar, lead district manager Sunil Dhaka, respected customers and the local police administration were also present. The programme was appreciated by all the customers present at the rally.

