Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Motherhood Hospital Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting over a complaint of medical negligence, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya has constituted a three-member probe panel to investigate allegations of medical negligence against Dr Neerja Puranik and the staff of Motherhood Hospital.

The probe was initiated following a complaint filed by Dr S LGarg, retired Principal of Government Holkar Science College, alleging that negligence during treatment led to his granddaughter developing quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a condition for which there is no curative treatment. Dr Garg had submitted the complaint with the collector during Jansunvai and also with the police.

The complainant alleged that doctor and her team at Motherhood Hospital failed to provide appropriate care, resulting in irreversible harm to the child. Additionally, Dr Garg has accused the hospital of fabricating medical documents. Police had sent a letter to the CMHO to get the matter investigated and in response, Dr Saitya has directed the three- member committee comprising Dr Virendra Rajgir, Dr Tarun Gupta, and Dr Rupali Joshi to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged negligence and review all related medical documentation.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report, along with their findings, to the CMHO within seven days. Meanwhile, the committee had called Dr Garg for recording his statements while the hospital is yet to submit the documents over the same.

Will take appropriate action

“We have constituted the committee and will take appropriate action over the same. We will also submit the report to the police, and to the district administration,” said Dr BS Saitya CMHO, Indore.