 Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Dr Garg had submitted the complaint with the collector during Jansunvai and also with the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Motherhood Hospital Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting over a complaint of medical negligence, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya has constituted a three-member probe panel to investigate allegations of medical negligence against Dr Neerja Puranik and the staff of Motherhood Hospital.

The probe was initiated following a complaint filed by Dr S LGarg, retired Principal of Government Holkar Science College, alleging that negligence during treatment led to his granddaughter developing quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a condition for which there is no curative treatment. Dr Garg had submitted the complaint with the collector during Jansunvai and also with the police.

Read Also
Indore: Street Dogs Foil Bikers' Bid To Abduct 10-Year-Old Girl; Chased Till The Accused Fell Down
article-image

The complainant alleged that doctor and her team at Motherhood Hospital failed to provide appropriate care, resulting in irreversible harm to the child. Additionally, Dr Garg has accused the hospital of fabricating medical documents. Police had sent a letter to the CMHO to get the matter investigated and in response, Dr Saitya has directed the three- member committee comprising Dr Virendra Rajgir, Dr Tarun Gupta, and Dr Rupali Joshi to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged negligence and review all related medical documentation.

Read Also
Bhopal: ED Searches Reveal Accused CA Firm Prepared Inflated Audit Report, Leading To ₹44 Crore...
article-image

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report, along with their findings, to the CMHO within seven days. Meanwhile, the committee had called Dr Garg for recording his statements while the hospital is yet to submit the documents over the same.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'

Will take appropriate action

“We have constituted the committee and will take appropriate action over the same. We will also submit the report to the police, and to the district administration,” said Dr BS Saitya CMHO, Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission In Indore; Over 400 Tribal Hostellers Screened

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission In Indore; Over 400 Tribal Hostellers Screened

Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Packaging Factory, 5 Godowns On Fire For 10 Hours In Indore

Packaging Factory, 5 Godowns On Fire For 10 Hours In Indore

Indore: Traffic & Parking Arrangements In Place For Dharm Prabhavna Samiti Programme

Indore: Traffic & Parking Arrangements In Place For Dharm Prabhavna Samiti Programme

Indore: Factory Sealed For Groundwater Contamination

Indore: Factory Sealed For Groundwater Contamination