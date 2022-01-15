Indore: CM Shivraj sounds alert over spread of corona in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked local officials of the district to be vigilant regarding the spread of corona.

Addressing the meeting of District Level Crisis Management Committee through video conferencing on Friday, he discussed the Covid situation in the district and took an update from the district collector Manish Singh.

Singh informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for home isolation in the city. Covid Care Centers have been set up to keep such patients who do not have adequate arrangements in their homes. There are 2500 beds in Covid Care Centers in the district. The remaining normal patients are being home isolated. Every day, their health information is taken after discussing with them, arrangements have been made to deliver medicines kits to their homes. An ambulance has also been kept at the

district level Covid Command Center for such patients who would need to be admitted to hospitals.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed to increase the number of ambulances and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made here.

CM said there is a possibility that the number of Covid cases would increase in the coming days. "One should not panic, but remain alert and follow Covid appropriate behaviour."

MP Shankar Lalwani, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda, collector Manish Singh, MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola and Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar and Sudarshan Gupta, former IDA chairman Madhu Verma and other officials were present along with Dr Nishant Khare, a member of the State Level Disaster Management Committee.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:07 AM IST