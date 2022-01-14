COVID-19 in Mumbai: Around 11,000 cases expected today, peak time, says Maha task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said COVID-19 Omicron cases in Mumbai are currently peaking. Around 11,000 cases are expected today, he added.

"Omicron Mumbai Peak time 11 k cases anticipated today with changing norms( TPR will vary ) focus on hospitalization, oxygen, icu and mortality.Stay connected with your doctor .Stay safe Mask and Vaccinate"

11 k cases anticipated today with changing norms( TPR will vary ) focus on hospitalization, oxygen, icu and mortality.Stay connected with your doctor .Stay safe Mask and Vaccinate🙏 — Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) January 14, 2022

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said.

With the fresh additions, the state's overall tally of those infected with coronavirus rose to 70,81,067, while the death toll mounted to 1,41,737, the department said.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases and 32 fatalities.

Also, 34,658 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 66,83,769, the department said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.39 per cent.

Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and another 9,124 in institutional quarantine, it added.

