Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to grace event aimed to help MSMEs and start-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide a suitable platform to MSMEs and start-ups, MoUs would be signed with leading organisations and institutions of the country at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday.

The chief guest will be Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The programme will be presided over by the minister of micro, small and medium enterprises and science and technology, Omprakash Saklecha. Home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and culture minister Usha Thakur will be special guests in the programme.

In the first session, from 2 pm to 3.45 pm, there will be a workshop on Online Networking and Digital Commerce (ONDC), and in the second session, from 3.45 pm to 4 pm, will be a workshop on M One Exchange. After this, in the third session, there will be an MoU signing programme.