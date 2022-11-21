Indore: Change outlook, mindset of common men, says Collector Ilaya Raja T.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilaya Raja T. has instructed officers and employees to perform the tasks of common citizens smoothly, without causing them any kind of trouble, and ensure positive and speedy resolution of citizens’ problems. For this, a change in mindset and outlook should be brought about.

He said that officers and employees should not only try to resolve the problems, but should also ensure that the positive results of their efforts were visible on the ground. He gave these instructions at the weekly Time Limit (TL) meeting held at his office on Monday.

Raja T said that all officers and employees should reach their offices in time and be present in office for the requisite period of time. They should also visit their areas according to the requirement. He said that special care should be taken to ensure cleanliness in the offices and to keep files and other documents organised. He advocated developing a culture of performing better and get a job done with quality. No citizen coming to the office should face any problems.

Raja T said that the amount of government schemes accruing to beneficiaries was now being deposited directly in their accounts. For this, it is necessary to see that all the data on the beneficiary concerned is correct. There should be no error in any of entry on a beneficiary. Officers should ensure that, in case of errors in entry, the necessary correction was carried out immediately and there was no delay in payment of benefits to a beneficiary due to any errors in entry.

He instructed the heads of offices that they should ensure disposal of applications of the CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act within the stipulated time limit. He added that disposal of the applications should be done daily. If negligence is found, action will be taken against the employees and officers concerned. Negligence and indifference will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Show-cause notice to IPC Bank’s CEO

The collector instructed that a show-cause notice be issued to the chief executive officer of Indore Premier Cooperative (IPC) Bank for negligence and apathy in resolving cases of CM Helpline