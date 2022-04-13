Indore: CM Rise schools should be fully equipped in division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma has said that CM Rise schools in Indore division will be fully equipped. Several schools in the districts of the division have been selected to develop as CM Rise schools. For the upgradation of the schools, Sharma issued detailed instructions to the collectors of Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani and Alirajpur districts.

Sharma has given instructions that all the collectors or their subordinate chief executive officers of the district panchayats should visit the schools selected under the scheme. During their visit, they should inspect the existing building and other buildings and vacant land available on the school premises and review these with the principal, assistant commissioner and architect selected for the schools, see the presentation of the schools and give their suggestions on them. If there is a shortage of land in any school, the adjoining land which has already been selected by the assistant commissioner till now should be demarcated by allotting it to the commissioner, tribal affairs department. There should also be space for sports activities.

If the buildings already constructed on the school premises are to be demolished, they, themselves, should take action to the extent of the authority of the collector after obtaining proposals from the officials of the local public works department. If the limit of the demolished building is more than the authority of the collector, then a higher officer should be sent and the commissioner, tribal affairs department, should be informed.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:29 AM IST