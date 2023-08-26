Indore: CM Rise School Students Made Aware Of Traffic Rules | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police is continuously organising awareness programmes in the city, with the aim of making the general public aware of traffic rules.

As part of this drive, a programme was organised at CM Rise School, Musakhedi to make students aware of traffic rules.

The chief guest of the programme DCP Manish Kumar Agarwal told students about how our small efforts turn into big success one day and explained the principle of achieving the goal and illustrated the points with stories of how the crow quenched his thirst by putting pebbles in the pot and how the bird put in effort to duse the field fire.

So he said the students should make small goals and work hard continuously to make their dreams come true. The students were told to motivate parents to wear helmets while driving two-wheelers, as life is precious.

Informing about the serious consequences of road accidents, he said that lakhs of people die in road accidents in the country. A small mistake causes big accidents, as even after knowing the rules, many people disobey them and tragic consequences come to the fore.

That's why it is very important to follow traffic rules. Principal Shivsevak Maurya, vice principal Nidhi Gaur Thakur, Gauri Shankar Solanki, nodal officer (SPC) Dharamveer Singh Chauhan, Aarti Maurya and Rakesh Sharma from RI Group and the team of Education Wing of Traffic Police were present during the programme.

