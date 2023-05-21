Indore: CM Chouhan, Union minister Piyush Goyal in city today

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (L) and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (R) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Piyush Goyal are coming on the transit visit of the city on Sunday. Both are coming to participate in the laying of foundation stone of PM Mitra Park, which will be held in Dhar district.

According to the schedule, Chief Minister Chouhan will leave from the city at 11:55 am by helicopter and reach Gandhwani of Dhar district at 12:25 pm. He will leave for the city from Gandhwani at 03:45 pm. After that he will fly further for Bhopal.

Union minister Piyush Goyal will arrive to the city from Delhi on Sunday morning. Minister Goyal will go to Ujjain from the city to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, after that he will return to the city airport and from here go to Gandhawani to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of PM Mitra Park there. Minister Goyal will return from Gandhwani to the city and from the city airport depart for Delhi at 5.15 pm.