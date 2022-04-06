Indore: CM Chouhan to address 16.50 lakh students at Yuva Samvad today

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with the youth of universities and colleges in Yuva Samvad- a dialogue program at Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium (Minto Hall) today at 1 pm.

In the program, about 16.50 lakh students of more than 1300 government, non-government, aided colleges and universities of the state will join through virtual and live broadcasting.

Through NIC, more than 25,000 students will be able to communicate directly in the program through virtual classes set up in 52 district headquarters and government colleges. Selected students from different places of the state will also be present in the auditorium. So far, more than 29 lakh youth have registered.

For the first time, the Higher Education Department is conducting this program by connecting a large number of students through online, virtual medium.

Chouhan will also launch the training program of Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell and teaching-training program for vocational courses. The booklet 'Nai Shiksha-Nai Udaan'; of National Education Policy-2020 and 'Utkarsh'; magazine of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme will also be released by the Chief Minister.

Seed money will also be distributed to the students to encourage start ups from the incubation centers of the universities. Exhibition stalls will be set up by 18 universities at the venue, in which information about courses run by universities, beneficiary-oriented schemes, information about digital education, availability of e-content and online learning courses will be displayed.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:37 AM IST