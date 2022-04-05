Indore: Doctors’ safety is our priority, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the annual meet of obstetricians, gynaecologists

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of controlling the mother-infant mortality rate in the state by increasing institutional deliveries and providing better health facilities to women in the rural areas. He was addressing an annual conference of obstetricians and gynaecologists virtually.

Chouhan said, “About 92 per cent of women deliver babies in hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, and we’re aiming to make it 100 percent. We’re also planning to organise health check-up camps twice in every district to diagnose diseases at an early stage, especially in the rural areas.”

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts of healthcare workers and doctors in controlling the Covid-19 situation and saving people’s lives.

“Doctors’ safety is also our priority and we have implemented the Doctors’ Protection Act in the state for this purpose. Doctors work in an odd situation and focus on only saving patients, but some people intentionally indulge in violence. I’m strictly against such acts. Doctors do everything to save a patient’s life, but life and death are in God’s hand,” he said.

Chouhan also asked the doctors to share the outcome of the conference with him.

‘Better infrastructure can save many lives’

‘From adolescent girls to elderly women, female gynaecologists look after the health of over 50 per cent females in the world. In 2000, only 28 per cent of women delivered babies at hospitals. Later, the government launched the Janani Suraksha Yojana in 2005, which increase the number of deliveries at hospitals by 85 per cent from 2005 to 2015. According to WHO guidelines, India needs to bring down its mortality ratio by 67 per lakh by 2030. We’re hopeful of achieving this target before 2030’ — Dr Alpesh Gandhi, former president of the FOGSI

Those who call doctors ‘murderers’ must be punished

Jaipur’s Dr Leela Vyas raised the case of a doctor who committed suicide in Rajasthan recently and said they wanted to discuss these issues at this conference and demand government rules on doctors’ safety. ‘Most doctors in Rajasthan are on strike for the same reason since March 30. Those who call doctors ‘murderers’ and disrespect such a noble profession should be punished,’ she said

Forum for problems of young women today

Moderator Dr Rachna Dubey will organise a forum for consulting on the problems of young women. They will be informed about the problems they are facing due to changing lifestyles and the ways of getting rid of such problems. NHM-MP director Priyanka Das, Hyderabad’s Dr Shanta Kumari, collector Manish Singh and other dignitaries will join the forum

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:44 PM IST