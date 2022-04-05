Bhopal: Teach life values to students, says Governor while holding governing body meeting of Pt SN Shukla University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that universities should cooperate in the placement efforts of students. He laid stress on effective monitoring of career counselling and planning related arrangements as he addressed the first meeting of governing body of Pt SN Shukla University (Shahdol) at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

He said that art of living should be part of education. “Teaching them life values is important. Lectures on formal events may not yield expected results,” he said and called for continuous efforts by universities in this direction. He called for a comparative examination and uniformity of statutory provisions and ordinances of Pt SN Shukla University with other universities.

A four-member committee led by vice chancellor Mukesh Tiwari was constituted to examine the legislative provisions and ordinances of university with those of traditional universities. The committee includes vice chancellor of Vikram University, commissioner, higher education, registrar, Barkatullah University and registrar of Pt SN Shukla University.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: The importance of values in life

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:49 PM IST