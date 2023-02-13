Indore: CM Chouhan meets millet master Lahari Bai on sidelines of G20; lauds Simrol's 'sugar-free' potatoes

Indore: CM Chouhan meets Lahari Bai on the sidelines of G20; tries hand on hand grinder | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Lahari Bai on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Indore, on Monday. Chouhan was in the city to inaugurate the G20 exhibition that focused on millet promotion, animal husbandry, and fisheries, at t Hotel Sheraton Grand Palace.

Lahari Bai, a tribal woman from Dindori garnered praise from PM Modi for preserving more than 150 varieties of millet through its seeds. The 27-year-old works with lesser known varieties of millet like kutki, sanwa and kodo. She first distributed the seeds to the farmers and then took them back after harvesting.

Notably, India is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Chouhan also met farmers showcasing millets and other natural farming products in different stalls at the venue. He met farmer Nisha Patidar from Simrol, who was showcasing 'sugar-free' potatoes, and Narsinghpur's Krishnapal Singh Lodhi, showcasing naturally grown pulses, and jaggery.

Chouhan was also seen trying a hand grinder.

