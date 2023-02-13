Indore: G20 delegates savour poha jalebi, take part in Heritage Walk | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates from G20 member countries took a stroll around the lanes of Indore’s history during a Heritage Walk on Monday morning. During the walk, delegates from around 20 countries of the world visited various state's historical places including Rajwada, Boliya Sarkar Chhatri and Gopal Mandir.

The group working on agriculture will discuss important subjects such as increasing agricultural production, sustainable agriculture, climate change etc.

The delegates were also seen savouring famous 'Indori poha and jalebi' while clicking selfies of every cherishable moment.

Photo-loving delegates were charmed by an old vintage camera placed at Rajwada. The delegates were seen asking the guides how to operate it.

CM Shivraj Singh inaugurated the G20 Agriculture Working Group on Monday. Talking to the media, he said that discussions will be held on agricultural development of the world but this meeting has given us a chance to show the world about our rich culture and heritage.

