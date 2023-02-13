Indore: DPR work begins, MPRDC to construct four flyovers in city this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Company (MPRDC) plans to construct four flyovers this year; IT Park Square, Satya Sai Square, Dewas Naka Square and Musakhedi Square.

“Under Setu Bandhan Pariyojana, five flyovers have been proposed for Indore city”, said Grijesh Sharma, general manager, MPRDC, adding that in phase one four of the flyovers would be constructed, while the fifth flyover in Marimata Square is yet to be approved.

Larsen and Toubro has been given the contract for making the DPRs of the project, Sharma said.

“By March, DPR will be ready and further work will be done,” he said.

According to information, all the proposed flyovers will be more than 600 metres long and each of them would cost around Rs 30 crore.

“At present, we are only in DPR making process and several other steps remain before finalising the cost of the flyover,” said Sharma.

In all, 21 flyovers have been proposed under Setu Bandhan Pariyojana in the state. Apart from Indore, flyovers will also come up in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Gwalior among other cities.

The work of constructing flyovers has already been started at some cities of the state, the officer added.

