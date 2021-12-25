Indore: CM Chouhan felicitates Indore Municipal Corporation with Rs 5 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday felicitated Indore Municipal Corporation with Rs 5 crore for clinching cleanest city award.

Indore was adjudged cleanest city for fifth consecutive times in Swachh Sarvekshan-2021.

The state level Swachh Survekshan-2021 was held at Amber Garden in Indore on Saturday, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was chief guest.

He released Sewer & Safety Tank magazine. Chouhan appreciated the eco-friendly bag 'Main Hoon Jhola Dhari Indori'.

Apart from Indore, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Dewas Municipal Corporation were given Rs 1 crore each as award.

In the felicitation programme, Gwalior, Singrauli, Ujjain and Burhanpur Municipal Corporations were also awarded with Rs 50 lakh each.

Chouhan also honoured 36 urban bodies and held conversations with Safai Mitras.

He also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed over bridge in Satna city.

While addressing the gathering, Chouhan urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols and ensure safety from the virus.

