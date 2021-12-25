Indore: Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan to conclude today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan (MPVS), which is being jointly organised by Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council for Science and Technology, would conclude today.

The valedictory function is going to be held at IIT Indore campus in Simrol in the afternoon, an official said.

Union minister of state for education Subhash Sarkar will be the chief guest on the occasion of the concluding ceremony.

The four-day MPVS saw 17 conferences at a dozen leading institutions and three conclaves. A mega expo was also organised at SGSITS as part of MPVS.

Organization general secretary Prof Santosh Vishvakarma, who is also a faculty of IIT Indore, said that the MPVS was a huge success. Close to 700 participants including 274 outside the state took part in the MPVS, he added.

He stated that a report on the outcome of the MPVS would be submitted to the state government.

“The MPVS-2021 was aimed at making the state Atmanibhar Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced during the inaugural function that recommendation of MPVS will be implemented in the state,” Vishvakarma said.

