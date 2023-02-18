Indore: Club owner held for using fake fire NOC to get FL-4 licence 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested the owner of Rim Zim Club and Resort for getting an FL 4 licence from the excise department by using a fake fire NOC, an officer said on Friday.

Interestingly, the club is near the Rajendra Nagar police station, and the owner was running the club on forged documents for the past year. Further investigation is underway into the case.

According to a crime branch officer, after receiving a complaint, the crime branch's fraud investigation cell was instructed to investigate the complaint. The officials found that owner Koustubh Singar renewed the licence of FL-4 from the excise department for 2021-22 using a forged fire NOC.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that the investigation is on to know how he prepared the forged fire NOC. The accused is being questioned further.

ACCUSED HAS PREVIOUS CASES AGAINST HIM

The owner of Rim Zim has had brushes with the law in the past also. Six cases were registered against the accused at Palasia police station, women’s police station, MG Road and Rajendra Nagar police station. He was booked twice for rape, threatening a person, gambling etc.

The crime branch registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and further investigation is underway into the case.

